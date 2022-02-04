EQTEC (LON:EQT) PT Lowered to GBX 1.80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQT stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £84.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. EQTEC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.