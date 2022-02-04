Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 97,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

