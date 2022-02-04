Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Up 17.5%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 67,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 43,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

