Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

