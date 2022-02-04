Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entegris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

