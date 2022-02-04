Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 870,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMVHF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($32.67) to GBX 2,530 ($34.01) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,615.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Entain has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

