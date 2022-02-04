Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $234,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $345.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

