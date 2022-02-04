Ensemble Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 3.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

