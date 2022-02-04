Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $24.53 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,668. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

