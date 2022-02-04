Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $118.12 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 9.6% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $118,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.11. The stock had a trading volume of 205,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.