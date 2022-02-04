Enigma Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $521,404.85 and $226,185.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00249649 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

