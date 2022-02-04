Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $80,676.35 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 5,082 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $6,708.24.

On Monday, November 15th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 571,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,811. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Energous by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

