Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

