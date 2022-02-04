Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

