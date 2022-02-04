Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.37.

Shares of ENB opened at C$54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$110.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.98 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

