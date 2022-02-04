Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $6.92 million and $89,508.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

