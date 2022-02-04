Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Employers by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.81 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

