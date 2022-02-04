Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.