Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of EMRAF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

