Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.80 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

