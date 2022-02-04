Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 14,034 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $136.61. 1,357,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

