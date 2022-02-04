Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.65 EPS.

LLY stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

