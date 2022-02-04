Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

