eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of eGain worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 330,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $315.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

