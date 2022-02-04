eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFTR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,226. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

