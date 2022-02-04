Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

