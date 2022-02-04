Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $123.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,754,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.