Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of EC opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

