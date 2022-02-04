eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271,167 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 567,905 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 6.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $227,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

