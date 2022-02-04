Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EOS stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

