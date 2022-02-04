Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

