Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.29. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 6,221 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

