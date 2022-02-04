Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of EXP opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $850,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.