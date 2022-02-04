Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.78 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

