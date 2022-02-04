e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.