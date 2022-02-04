e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.
In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
