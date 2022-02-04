E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 589 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $18,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90.

On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,204. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 384,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $11,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

