Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

