Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.