Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 4,288,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,974. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

