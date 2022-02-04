DXdao 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $198,794.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DXdao has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $198,794.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $466.32 or 0.01244597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00363231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006719 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

