DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 387,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 97,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 687,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

