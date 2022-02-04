Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 6.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $91.73 and last traded at $89.91. 17,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 363,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

Specifically, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 343,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,285,804 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

