Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

