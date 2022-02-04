Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

