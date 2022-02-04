Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.08

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.08 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 44.60 ($0.60). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61), with a volume of 30,429 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.04 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In other Driver Group news, insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,594.51).

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

