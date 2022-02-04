Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

Several analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,189. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.73 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

