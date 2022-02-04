Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.05 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

