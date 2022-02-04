DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.56 and last traded at $105.31. Approximately 89,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,743,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 69,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

