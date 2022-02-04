Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

DOMO stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Domo has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $15,212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth about $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.