Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

